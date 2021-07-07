Here’s Where Meghan & Kate’s Relationship Stands After Months of ‘Tensions’ Over Their Husbands’ Feud

Dueling Duchesses? Not so much! Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle‘s relationship is actually much “better” these days, according to a new report.

While we may not be able to say the same for Prince William and Harry’s relationship, it appears “tensions” have calmed between the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, ever since her and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah in March, Us Weekly reports.

During the tell-all, Meghan hit back at past British tabloid reports which claimed that she made Kate cry at a flower girls’ dress fitting ahead of her wedding with Harry in May 2018. Meghan denied making her sister-in-law cry, claiming “the reverse happened.” She added, “But [Kate] owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note.” Now, it seems the pair are continuing to smooth things over.

“Tensions have eased between Meghan and Kate,” an insider told Us in a report published on Wednesday, July 7. “Kate even sent Meghan a gift for the baby. They’re in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet,” the source added, referring to Meghan and Harry’s newborn daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana. The Sussexes, who also share 2-year-old son Archie, welcomed their baby girl on June 4.

According to the insider, Lili’s birth has given Meghan and Kate a shared connection. “The birth of Lili has brought Kate and Meghan closer together,” the source explained. “They’ve bonded over both having daughters and can’t wait for all the cousins to meet.” Duchess Kate, for her part, shares kids George, 7, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 3, with her husband, Prince William.

As for those tabloid reports about Kate and Meghan making each other cry? It’s all water under the bridge at this point. “The bridesmaids dress incident took place so long ago and [it] feels pointless to hold onto the anger,” the source explained. “It’s wasted energy. They’ve called it truce.” Now, if only their husbands could do the same…

