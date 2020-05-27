Kate Middleton Just Responded to ‘False Misrepresentations’ That She Shaded Meghan & Harry

Shut it down, Kate. Kate Middleton responded to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shade claims, and she is not happy. In case you missed it, Tatler magazine published a report on Monday, May 25, that the Duchess of Cambridge is “exhausted” from the work that Meghan and Harry left for the British royal family after the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step down as “senior members” in January.

The report, which was titled Catherine the Great, claimed that several sources close to Kate and her husband, Prince William, said that the Duchess of Cambridge felt “thrown” under the bus by Meghan and Harry due to the increased workload, which has affected the amount of time she can spend with her children: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

In response to the report, Kensington Palace released a statement on Wednesday, May 27, denying that the Duchess of Cambridge feels any ill will toward Meghan and Harry. “This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication,” the palace said in a statement.

However, a spokesperson for Tatler magazine claims that the story wasn’t inaccurate and denied that Kensington Palace didn’t know about the report. “Tatler’s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false,” the spokesperson said.

In Tatler’s report, a source close to the Cambridges claims that Kate is “furious” after Meghan and Harry left to Canada in January. After their move, which has been nicknamed “Megxit,” Meghan and Harry have relocated to Los Angeles to raise their son, Archie, and work on their careers.

“Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped,” Tatler’s source said. “She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.”