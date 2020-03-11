Kate Middleton Is Reacting ‘Badly’ to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Final Royal Exit

The Sussexes’ royal exit hasn’t been all too easy on everyone, let alone other members of the royal family. Now Kate Middleton’s bad reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s final appearance as senior royals only goes to prove as much. The Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly taking it “all badly” after the Fab Four’s last engagement together on Commonwealth Day.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, reunited with Kate, 38, and Prince William, 37, for the Commonwealth Day Services at Westminster Abbey on March 9, where things went over less than smoothly. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were looking forward to their reunion as the Fab Four, sour relations with the Queen seem to have spoiled the day.

Having stripped them of their royal titles and instituted a ban on their use of their word “royal” in any personal branding, the Queen even went on to exclude Harry and Meghan from her royal procession on March 9 alongside Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. William and Kate, meanwhile, reportedly “stepped in to defuse the situation,” according to The Daily Mail. They decided to join Meghan and Harry and take their seats ahead of time.

But as per Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, this sacrifice still bears an awfully tense relationship between the couples.

As for Kate specifically, one of Nicholl’s sources suggests, “Possibly [Kate] was tired but she didn’t look overjoyed. To be honest I think Kate has taken it all badly. She Harry and William were once such a happy trio, she thinks what has happened is all very sad.”

Harry is in the same boat. As recent leaked conversations about his and Meghan’s royal exit offer little regret over their decision, another source with Us Weekly suggests that he’s accepted what this means for his family relationship.

“Harry misses his brother and Kate, but there’s too much mud under the bridge at this point for any meaningful communication,” the source says. “They’re cordial, but that’s about as far as it goes.”