Kate Middleton Is Reacting ‘Badly’ to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Final Royal Exit

The Sussexes’ royal exit hasn’t been all too easy on everyone, let alone other members of the royal family. Now Kate Middleton’s bad reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s final appearance as senior royals only goes to prove as much. The Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly taking it “all badly” after the Fab Four’s last engagement together on Commonwealth Day.
Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, reunited with Kate, 38, and Prince William, 37, for the Commonwealth Day Services at Westminster Abbey on March 9, where things went over less than smoothly. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were looking forward to their reunion as the Fab Four, sour relations with the Queen seem to have spoiled the day.
Having stripped them of their royal titles and instituted a ban on their use of their word “royal” in any personal branding, the Queen even went on to exclude Harry and Meghan from her royal procession on March 9 alongside Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. William and Kate, meanwhile, reportedly “stepped in to defuse the situation,” according to The Daily Mail. They decided to join Meghan and Harry and take their seats ahead of time.
But as per Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, this sacrifice still bears an awfully tense relationship between the couples.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
As for Kate specifically, one of Nicholl’s sources suggests, “Possibly [Kate] was tired but she didn’t look overjoyed. To be honest I think Kate has taken it all badly. She Harry and William were once such a happy trio, she thinks what has happened is all very sad.”
Harry is in the same boat. As recent leaked conversations about his and Meghan’s royal exit offer little regret over their decision, another source with Us Weekly suggests that he’s accepted what this means for his family relationship.
“Harry misses his brother and Kate, but there’s too much mud under the bridge at this point for any meaningful communication,” the source says. “They’re cordial, but that’s about as far as it goes.”