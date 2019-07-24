Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly So Close Now, They ‘Text Regularly’

It’s been a long time in the making, but Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s close relationship involves texting. According to one royal reporter, the royal sisters-in-law “text regularly,” talking consistently enough that it would seem the women have grown genuinely fond of each other. Kinda tugs on your heartstrings, huh? For as much drama as has reportedly passed between the women since Meghan joined the royal family, it would appear they’re putting any tension behind them.

Royal writer Carolyn Durand debunked lingering rumors of a rift between the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, telling Hello! that the women bonded over motherhood (via The Sun). “Kate was a great source of support to Meghan in the days leading up to Archie’s birth and, despite reports of a rift, they are family and have a really lovely friendship,” explained Durand, adding, “Their relationship has constantly evolved over time and they have become closer since Meghan’s wedding.”

According to Durand, Kate and Meghan stay consistently connected. “They talk and text regularly. They have more in common and Kate has wanted to make sure Meghan has felt welcomed to the family,” claimed Durand.

Earlier in the month, Durand touched on Kate and Meghan’s newfound friendship while speaking to Elle, saying, “Catherine and Meghan enjoy seeing each other, and motherhood has definitely brought them closer together.” Accordingly, the women attended Wimbledon together to watch Meghan’s close pal, Serena Williams, play. Joining the two was Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton — who sat on the opposite side of Meghan and appeared to enjoy chatting with the Duchess of Sussex. In fact, all three women seemed to enjoy a great afternoon together.

Just last week, People’s cover story also suggested that Kate and Meghan have made tremendous progress in their relationship. Although speculation of a feud between the two has plagued the royal family since Prince Harry started dating Meghan, the reality is that the women can relate to each other now more than ever. Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter pointed out to People that both duchesses “have young babies and are in similar situations in their lives,” and that similarity has bridged the gap.

“They’re a little more relaxed. They have more in common now,” Arbiter told People, noting that the women actually make a powerful duo. “Coming from different backgrounds, I think, they have more the makings of a team than people imagined. And they have a common interest as partners to these two men who are so crucial to the monarchy, along with their children.”

Originally posted on SheKnows.