Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly So Close Now, They ‘Text Regularly’

It’s been a long time in the making, but Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s close relationship involves texting. According to one royal reporter, the royal sisters-in-law “text regularly,” talking consistently enough that it would seem the women have grown genuinely fond of each other. Kinda tugs on your heartstrings, huh? For as much drama as has reportedly passed between the women since Meghan joined the royal family, it would appear they’re putting any tension behind them.
Royal writer Carolyn Durand debunked lingering rumors of a rift between the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, telling Hello! that the women bonded over motherhood (via The Sun). “Kate was a great source of support to Meghan in the days leading up to Archie’s birth and, despite reports of a rift, they are family and have a really lovely friendship,” explained Durand, adding, “Their relationship has constantly evolved over time and they have become closer since Meghan’s wedding.”
According to Durand, Kate and Meghan stay consistently connected. “They talk and text regularly. They have more in common and Kate has wanted to make sure Meghan has felt welcomed to the family,” claimed Durand.
Earlier in the month, Durand touched on Kate and Meghan’s newfound friendship while speaking to Elle, saying, “Catherine and Meghan enjoy seeing each other, and motherhood has definitely brought them closer together.” Accordingly, the women attended Wimbledon together to watch Meghan’s close pal, Serena Williams, play. Joining the two was Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton — who sat on the opposite side of Meghan and appeared to enjoy chatting with the Duchess of Sussex. In fact, all three women seemed to enjoy a great afternoon together.
Just last week, People’s cover story also suggested that Kate and Meghan have made tremendous progress in their relationship. Although speculation of a feud between the two has plagued the royal family since Prince Harry started dating Meghan, the reality is that the women can relate to each other now more than ever. Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter pointed out to People that both duchesses “have young babies and are in similar situations in their lives,” and that similarity has bridged the gap.
“They’re a little more relaxed. They have more in common now,” Arbiter told People, noting that the women actually make a powerful duo. “Coming from different backgrounds, I think, they have more the makings of a team than people imagined. And they have a common interest as partners to these two men who are so crucial to the monarchy, along with their children.”
Originally posted on SheKnows.
Kate Middleton—2018
Middleton made headlines when she wore a knee-length red dress with a white lace Peter Pan collar by Jenny Packham after she gave birth to her second son, Prince Louis, in April 2018. Though longer than Kate's dress, Princess Diana also wore a red dress with a white collar when she gave birth to her second son, Prince Harry, in 1984. Like the rest of the royal births, both Middleton and Diana wore their dresses when they presented their newborns at the Lindo Wing in London.
Photo:
Getty Images
Princess Diana—1984
Photo:
Getty Images
Meghan Markle—2018
Markle turned heads when she wore a blue-and-green plaid Burberry coat on a visit to the Edinburgh Castle with Prince Harry in February 2018. Many considered the outfit to be a nod to a near-exact look that Princess Diana wore to the Highland Games in Bute in 1987. For the games, Princess Di wore a button-up dress with almost the exact same length, pattern, and color palette as Markle's.
Photo:
Getty Images
Princess Diana—1987
Photo:
Getty Images
Kate Middleton—2017
For the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana's death in 2017, Middleton wore a floral-green Prada dress with sleeves and a high neckline. Considering the look was for a service at Diana's memorial garden in London, many suspected that the look was a tribute to a similar floral-green dress that Diana wore to at a rehearsal dinner for her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.
Photo:
Getty Images
Princess Diana—1981
Photo:
Getty Images
Meghan Markle—2018
Markle looked like a modern fashion icon when she paired her cream coat with a matching white beret to a Commonwealth Day celebration in March 2018. Little did fans know, the hat choice was a tribute to one of Princess Diana's favorite designers and milliners, Stephen Jones, who is responsible for Markle's beret and many of Princess Di's looks. Though her hat wasn't the same color as Markle's, Princess Di famously wore one of Jones's berets to the Braemar Highland Games in September 1982.
Photo:
Getty Images
Princess Diana—1982
Photo:
Getty Images
Kate Middleton—2013
Middleton kept Princess Diana's memory alive when she wore a blue polka-dot dress after she gave birth to her first child, Prince George, in 2013. The look was a clear tribute to the polka-dot blue dress that Princess Diana also wore after she gave birth to her first child, Prince William, in 1982. Though Di's dress is a touch longer, falling short of her ankles, it's clear that Middleton wanted to pay tribute to her would-be mother-in-law.
Photo:
Getty Images
Princess Diana—1982
Photo:
Getty Images
Meghan Markle—2019
Markle wore a Princess-Diana-reminscent outfit in 2019 when she wore this red wrap coat over a purple tea-length dress with a subtle thigh-high slit on a visit to Birkenhead with Prince Harry. Princess Di wore the same color pallette two decades earlier on a visit to Hong Kong, where she also matched a tea-length purple skirt with a red jacket.
Photo:
Karwai Tang/WireImage.
Princess Diana—1989
Photo:
Georges De Keerle/Getty Images.