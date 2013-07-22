Is Kate Middleton’s Baby a Boy or a Girl? We Try To Guess Based on Her Maternity Style

With Kate Middleton officially in labor and the arrival of the royal baby now imminent, we’re chomping at the bit to find out if this infant is a boy or a girl. The only real confirmation will come via the Palace’s official announcement of the baby’s gender, but until then: there’ always the subliminal messages the Duchess has been sending us with her style choices.

Could she be sending us subconscious signals about the gender of her unborn child via the colors of her outfits? It might seem outlandish, but then again, it seems just tongue-in-cheek and clever enough to be something Kate would be on board for.

So we took a look back at all her maternity looks, from December to the present, and gave each one the once-over to determine what message it sent: it’s a boy, it’s a girl, or neutral. Click through the gallery to see what each outfit says, as well as the final tally and our guess for her baby’s gender!

