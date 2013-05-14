Here’s What Top Designers Wish Kate Middleton Would Wear While Pregnant

As if we needed more reason to focus on Kate Middleton’s maternity wear, Women’s Wear Daily asked 14 designers to sketch their dream dresses for the Duchess, and the creations they came up with range from very Kate-esque to quite fantastical.

Donna Karan’s design, above, is the most glamorous (and our personal favorite). “Kate Middleton is elegant, sensual, timeless. This is a dress she could wear forever, at any age, at any stage, during and after her pregnancy,” Karan said of her design.

Some designers, like Andrew Gn, erred on the more traditional side, created looks that are practical but also quite chic (note those fabulous pearl ankle straps on the shoes!).

Chanel’s eccentric Karl Lagerfeld, on the other hand, seemed to have designed as though he’s never even heard of the Duchess or seen a single photo of her. This dress—with a high-neck embellished choker, cleavage-baring neckline, and high-low skirt—looks very much like something that belongs in the closet of another British style icon. Her name is Daphne Guinness. Come on, Karl!

See all the designer sketches at WWD and let us know which look is your favorite!

