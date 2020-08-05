Kate Middleton’s Floral Face Mask Is Too Cute Not To Shop

Kate Middleton might not be ruling the masses yet, but she’s definitely ruling my heart right now. Understanding the importance of keeping herself and others safe, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out wearing a face mask for the first time. We really do love to see it. Kate Middleton’s floral mask isn’t just keeping her from spreading germs to others, though; It’s also a seriously cute accessory. Look—Masks are a way of life right now, so we might as well treat them like fun additions to our outfits rather than mandatory annoyances, right? Kate Middleton gets it, so excuse me while I stan.

We already know the Duchess of Cambridge is a serious style icon. She has a sleek and sophisticated look that’s truly royal—and I wouldn’t expect anything less from her reusable face mask. Attending an event at the Baby Basics UK headquarters on Tuesday, Kate Middleton donned an adorable nautical-inspired white dress and topped it off with a floral face mask.

Paired with the simple white frock, the Duchess’ floral face mask served as a fun statement accessory—further proving that you can totally treat a face mask as part of your outfit. We’ve been taking style clues from Kate Middleton for years, and now is no different. Next time you reach for the bag that matches your ensemble best, consider your reusable face mask just as important.

And while it’s always fun to just bask in the beauty and style that is Kate Middleton, it’s even better when we can get her look. Luckily, floral face masks are easy enough to find in the hoards of masks available right now. (Remember when face masks were so hard to find? Yeah, me too.) Instead of sifting through them all, though, shop our picks below. Before you know it, you’ll have the royal face mask look of your dreams. Bow down.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Pink Ditsy Floral Face Mask

Get Kate Middleton’s mask look with this ditsy floral face mask. It’s got total summer vibes, but feel free to pair it with jeans and neutral turtleneck this fall, too!

2. Double Layer Face Cover

In a similar vein, we have this adorable floral face cover from ililily. The adjustable ear straps are a serious game-changer, and the style is so similar to the Duchess’.

3. Petite Floral Print Face Mask

This floral face mask is a little less pink than Kate Middleton’s, but you still get a similar petite florals look. For those who prefer blues and greens over pink, this is the perfect option for you.

4. Multi Floral Face Masks

This pack of floral face masks from Gap is a great choice if you like to have options. You get three adorable masks for only $15—meaning you also get three ways to copy Kate Middleton’s look.

5. Sanctuary Organic Cotton Reusable Face Masks

These Sanctuary face masks also come in a set of three, so along with a cute pink floral mask, you get two gorgeous animal prints as well. Because a floral print is great, but we need options, OK?