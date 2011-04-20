Kate Middleton Loves Banana Republic? Inside WWW’s LA Pad

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Go inside Kat Power of Who What Wear’s LA House and, more importantly, closet. (Refinery 29)

Lauren Bush will most likely go with Lauren Bush-Lauren after she marries David Lauren. (Harper’s Bazaar)

So, 9 in 10 people won’t wear real fur, according to a study, which seems odd considering how much real fur designers keep putting on the runway. (The Independent)

Dolce and Gabbana are dressing Glee’s Matthew Morrison, and they couldn’t be happier about it. (Radar)

Derek Lam shares his 12 Top Essentials on Elle Decor.

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @womensweardaily With 10 days to go before the royal wedding, Kate Middletons wedding dress has taken on urban myth status. http://bit.ly/g3wkd6 So true #getting boring.

RT @WmagJane Had been bored with The Gap, but it’s good again. Does anyone else think their exercise togs SCREAM Stella McC? yfrog.com/gz90kzmj Why, yes, they kind of do.

RT @Fashionista_com News Roundup: Kate Middleton Shops at Banana, Little Boy Gets a Leg Wax, and Dr. Martens Launched a Clothing Line bit.ly/f6zSfu Kate Middleton is to Banana as M’Obama is to J.Crew

RT @vogue_london Erdem, Balenciaga and Carven – Barneys’ fashion director picks her top 10 dresses from the autumn/winter collections http://bit.ly/hXScrL Love. it.