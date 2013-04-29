Kate Middleton Looks Chic in Peach on Royal Wedding Anniversary

It’s hard to believe that it’s been two years since many of us got up at an obscenely early hour to watch Kate Middleton wed Prince William in a now-iconic dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. It’s been a whirlwind journey for the Duchess of Cambridge since then, who is expecting her first child in July and has been showing off a slew of stylish maternity looks along the way.

Today was no exception, and Middleton stepped out to children’s hospice clad in a nude dress and a $445 peach coat from designer Tara Jarmon. Naturally, she topped of the look with her nude patent L.K. Bennett pumps—unarguably the most consistent thing in her wardrobe.

Additionally, she recorded a video message expressing support for Together for Short Lives’ Children’s Hospice Week campaign—so if you want to hear the voice of the woman whose style the world obsessively stalks, watch it below!

https://www.youtube.com/dVzd74xYLGo