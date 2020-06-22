Kate Middleton Looks Identical to Princess Charlotte in This Throwback Photo From Her Childhood

Those royal genes are strong. Kate Middleton’s look-alike is Princess Charlotte in this childhood photo, and you have to see it to believe it. In honor of Father’s Day, the Duchess of Cambridge took to her Instagram on Sunday, June 21, to share a photo of her and her father, Michael Middleton. The picture showed a young Kate in pigtails, blue jeans and a checkered shirt as she posed on her father’s lap.

As cute as the photo is, fans couldn’t help but note how similar the Duchess of Cambridge looks to her 5-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. Perhaps it’s the denim look or the light brown hair, but it’s clear that there’s a strong resemblance between Charlotte and her mom. Along with the photo of Kate with her dad, the Kensington Palace Instagram also shared a photo of the Duchess of Cambridge’s husband, Prince Harry, with their three kids: Charlotte, Louis, 2, and George, 6.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow. The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess,” the Instagram captioned the family photo.

The Instagram also posted a sweet snap of William with his dad, Prince Charles. (Swipe past that photo to see Kate’s look-alike photo with Princess Charlotte.) FYI, Father’s Day, June 21, is also Prince William’s birthday.

In a February 2020 interview on Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Kate opened up about “mommy guilt” and how she tries to be a “hands-on mom.”

“Yes absolutely, and anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying. Yes, all the time,” the Duchess said when asked if she’s ever experienced guilt as a mom.

She continued, “There’s such a pull, but I am such a hands-on mom, and whatever you’re doing you want to make sure you’re doing the uttermost best job you can for your children.”