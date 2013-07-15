Links To Click: Ciara’s Hot New Album, Kate Middleton Leaves The Palace, More

Take a little mid-day break to see what’s on our must-see reading list today!

2. Jennifer Garner is the first celebrity face of Max Mara, and she looks gorgeous rocking the brand’s new JBag in their latest handbag campaign. [WWD]

3. Kate Middleton ditched her residence at Kensington Palace this weekend due to a lack of air-conditioning (gasp), and is keeping cool at her parent’s pool-equipped home in Bucklebury, Berkshire. [The Cut].

4. Despite rumors to the contrary, a source says Cory Monteith and Lea Michele were in love and even planning on moving in together before his untimely and tragic death this weekend. [Us Weekly]

5. Looking to start a contemporary art collection? Here are five tips you need to know first. [The Vivant]

6. We’re feeling pretty bad about ourselves for not lining up for the secret Alexander Wang event this past Saturday, because about 100 lucky men and women got to partake in a free clothing giveaway. How nice for them. [Racked]

7. Love gel manicures, eyelash extensions and Brazilian waxes? Read 5 Beauty Habits That Are Bad For Your Health. [Beauty High].

8. It’s mad humid out and this video tutorial on creating a braided updo couldn’t have come any sooner. [Daily Makeover]

9. Pulitzer Prize winning fashion critic Robin Givhan has worked at The Washington Post and the Daily Beast/Newsweek, and now she’s adding New York Magazine to her resume, as she’ll be reviewing the New York and Paris collections for its fashion blog, The Cut. [WWD]

10. If only we had decided to buy a Diet Pepsi in Los Angeles on July 12, than maybe we could’ve exchanged glances with hottie Josh Duhamel at the cash register like these unsuspecting folks. [Pepsi]

