Kate Middleton Leaves Canada Today: A Style Retrospective

Kate Middleton and Prince William (a.k.a. the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge) just wrapped up their first official royal trip together. They toured Canada doing everything from attending a glamrous National Canada Day celebration to spendig a day on Blachford Lake with the Canadain Rangers Association.

Kate represented her country well, wearing many English designers such as Erdem, Alexander McQueen, and Issa. You’ve got to love Kate for keeping her looks fresh and sophisticated as she adapts to her new royal duties.

A long trip to Canada seems kind of random, but at least she looked good! And, um, there were cowboy hats.