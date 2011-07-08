Kate Middleton Leaves Canada Today: A Style Retrospective

Kate Middleton and Prince William (a.k.a. the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge) just wrapped up their first official royal trip together. They toured Canada doing everything from attending a glamrous National Canada Day celebration to spendig a day on Blachford Lake with the Canadain Rangers Association.
Kate represented her country well, wearing many English designers such as Erdem, Alexander McQueen, and Issa. You’ve got to love Kate for keeping her looks fresh and sophisticated as she adapts to her new royal duties.
A long trip to Canada seems kind of random, but at least she looked good! And, um, there were cowboy hats.
Dress by Erdem
Kate and William arrive in Ottawa Canada. Kate steps out in an Erdem dress that fits her perfectly and makes a strong impression on the first day of their royal tour.
Dress by Issa
Kate keeps it youthful and fun in this printed dress as William and her talk to volunteers at a youth reception at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
Dress by Reiss, hat by Sylvia Fletcher at Lock and Co.
Check out Kate's awesome maple leaf hat! She loves a good hat and she wears them confidently. Kate and William attend a citizenship ceremony at the Museum of Civilisation in Ottawa.
Dress by Issa, shoes by Prada, clutch by Anya Hindmarch
Kate easily goes from muted neutrals to full, bright colors -- perfect for a national celebration. Here, Kate and William attended the evening National Canada Day Celebrations in Ottawa.
Dress by Catherine Walker, shoes by Tabitha Simmons, clutch by Hobbs
I love the pointed collar on this subdued grey dress. William and Kate are on their way to take part in a tree planting ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
Here Kate is at a cooking workshop at the Institut De Tourisme et D'hotellerie Du Quebec. She looks so cute in her big chef's jacket.
Dress by Erdem, shoes by L. K. Bennett.
What better way to say that I'm royalty then rocking a bold royal blue dress? Here Kate attends a Freedom of the City ceremony outside City Hall in Quebec.
One of Kate's best looks of the tour, she shines in this cream Joseph dress, as she and William attend an event on Prince Edward Island.
Dress by Alexander McQueen, shoes by Prada
Kate looks ultra-refined in this McQueen dress as she meets the public outside Province House in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.
Kate arrives at her hotel in Yellowknife, Canada wearing a lush navy trench coat with matching navy pumps.
Dress by Malene Birger, shoes by L. K. Bennett.
Kate looks lovely in this nude monochromatic outfit. Here William and Kate are attending an official welcome ceremony at the Somba K'e Civic Plaza?.
Jeans by J Brand, shoes by Sebago
Duchess or no Duchess this girl knows when to dress sensibly. During their day at Blachford Lake, Kate and Will attended a federal event with Canadian Rangers, visited Dechinta Students and elders, and took a tour of an organic garden.
Here Kate is showing her wilderness-y adventurous side as she takes a canoe ride with William on Blachford Lake. She looks comfortable and warm in her chunky, checkered scarf.
Jeans by J Brand shoes by Sebago
Kate and Will get ready to take a picture with the Canadian Rangers at Blachford Lake. They look adorable in their matching hoodies.
Jeans by J Brand, Jacket by Smythe
Kate keeps it classic and conservative in a navy blazer and jeans as her and William visiting a town recently devastated by a fire.
Dress by Jenny Packham, shoes by L K Bennett
This pale yellow dress softens her look and makes her look even more amiable. William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Calgary Airport.
Blouse by Temperley
It's nice to see Will and Kate not take themselves too seriously and kick back like the rest of these good ole boys. Both of them wearing a white Stetson cowboy hat, attend a government reception at the BMO Centre in Calgary.
Coat by Catherine Walker
Ah, the glorious trip has ended today. However, I think Kate, now Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has made an international impression with her poise and style.