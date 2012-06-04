There’s More To It Than McQueen: The Similarities Between Kate Middleton & Kim Kardashian

When the Duchess of Cambridge (a.k.a. that gal from Chapel Row formerly known as Kate Middleton) arrived at the Queen of England’s Diamond Jubilee (a.k.a. that low-key shindig for her low-key mother-in-law) yesterday, our collective jaw dropped. While much has been said in the global media surrounding Middleton’s style (some people praise her, others scrutinize whenever she loses or gains a mere ounce), this just further sealed the deal for us: she is real royalty. Her red 2011 Alexander McQueen gown was the stuff of which dreams are made … with a nightmarish hitch: A few months ago, Kim Kardashian wore the same dress to a decidedly un-regal location: a New York City grocery store.

Naturally, the blogosphere exploded, with most sites slamming Kim’s take on the red pleated masterpiece. Calm down, haters. Surprisingly, there’s a lot more these two ladies have in common than their tastes in fashion.

They both have notoriously embarrassing families . Kate’s little sis Pippa is certainly more of a party girl than the demure Kate, and the British press lives to snag photographs of her exiting chauffeured cars in skimpy skirts. (Also, while it’s not her fault, it’s no secret what the public thinks Pippa’s greatest asset is.) Kate’s brother James loves to get plastered and put on dresses. As for Kim — we know why her family is embarrassing. Her wine-swilling momager (who we love more than anything) is constantly revealing off-putting family secrets to the media. Meanwhile, Kim and Kate try to stay above it.

Ha. They both have amazing hair. Like really, really amazing. Kim’s Armenian heritage is surely to thank for her luscious locks. Meanwhile, Middleton’s trademark loose waves have been replicated by girls across the globe.

Agree or disagree, there’s a clear connection here. These girls may be BFFs before you know it, and in 10 years, who knows, maybe Parliament okays its own E! reality show.