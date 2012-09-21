Royal Spender: Kate Middleton’s Jubilee Wardrobe Cost Around $21,000

Kate Middleton — she of the Zara skirts and Primark dresses — is catching a little flack for her wardrobe choices. Specifically, some are questioning the cost of her wardrobe during the just-wrapped Diamond Jubilee Tour of Southeast Asia: According to Grazia, the value of the Duchess of Cambridge’s threads clocked it at £13,000. Or, around $21,000 (yes, we used a calculator).

To break it down: Kate changed twice a day — so that’s 18 outfits in nine days — which puts the daily cost at about $2,500 and the cost per outfit at $1,250.

So the big question remains: Is that simply too much to spend on clothes? As Grazia pointed out, Kate is one of the most photographed women in the world, often making a point of choosing (and recycling) affordable high-street wares, so when she’s abroad working as an ambassador, looking the part is key.

During the tour, she stepped out in a number of high-end, mostly British designers, including Jonathan Saunders, Jenny Packham and Mulberry, which Grazia attributed to simple patriotism. (“What’s more, she plumped for British designers above all others, flying the flag for British fashion in a continent with whom we have important trading relations.”)

Of course, in true Middleton style, the Duchess did manage to recycle the Stuart Weitzman cork wedges she’s been photographed in all summer. We feel you, Kate: There’s nothing more annoying than packing a gazillion pairs of shoes when traveling, especially when lugging your own suitcase around the Far East.