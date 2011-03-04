Kate Middleton Is Doing Something Unthinkable; Vogue Covers!

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Kate Middleton “has commissioned four pairs of shoes for her wedding day each with different heel heights. She will wear the lowest-heeled pair (more like slippers) to walk down the aisle at Westminster Abbey.” (HuffPo)

This is a tiny shot of Gisele’s perfect stomach in V, shot by Hedi Slimane. This is after she had a baby, btw. (Modelinia)

Anja wears January Jones’ red Golden Globes dress in blue on the cover of Vogue Spain, flanked by Jon Kortajarena and Andres Velencoso Segura. (Design Scene)

Are you more into ScarJo or Anne Hathaway? (Teen Vogue)

George Clooney would only do a fragrance if he got paid like $30 million. Coty was not into that. In conclusion, you will never get to smell like George Clooney. (Page Six)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @mrbradgoreski Yes! For sure. RT @NickyHilton: Men balding is the equivalent to women getting wrinkles, right? This is one of the few instances where I’d prefer the plight of women.

RT @Oh_So_Coco [Coco Rocha] My favorite’s are Kate King, Joan Smalls, @JacMonikaJac and @lndsywixson – Nice girls do finish first. Those girls must be dying right now.

RT @formichetti [nicola formichetti] EATING “CLUB SANDWICH” TONIGHT? Um, does that mean we should go find Nicola and Gaga clubbin in Paris?

RT @ManRepeller Would you go getter for this dress? http://pose.com/p/rzECzaw Zexy.