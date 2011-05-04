Kate Middleton Is As Lovely & Low Maintenance As She Looks

Sarah Burton, the designer behind the Royal Wedding dress seen ’round the world, is currently in New York City for the opening of the Costume Institute’s Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition and the Met Gala in her late boss’ honor, and she took the time to make an appearance at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store yesterday afternoon.

She mostly kept her mouth shut about the famous gown, but she did reveal some personal tidbits about working with the newly royal Kate Middleton. Apparently, Burton had a grand time sneaking around in secrecy, and her partner in crime was just as amazing. According to WWD, the designer told Norah Lawlor:



She said the princess was one of the most lovely women she has ever met and she was really low maintenance. She said the palace called her and the collaboration between her and Kate was 50-50.

We didn’t think it was humanly possible to like Dutchess Catherine any more, but now, we totally do. Girl, call us! Let’s be BFFs.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

