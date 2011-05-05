Kate Middleton In US? H&M Fall Pic! Agyness Deyn: Stripper?

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Here’s a preview image from H&M for Fall. Pretty! (H&M)

Kate Moss is getting her own exhibit by Danziger Projects, which will include portraits of the super by eleven photographers including Chuck Close, Annie Leibovitz, Glen Luchford, Mert & Marcus, Terry Richardson, David Sims, Marios Sorrenti & Testino, Juergen Teller, Inez & Vinoodh, and Bruce Weber. (Elle)

Agyness Deyn is playing an erotic dancer in an upcoming remake of the film Pusher. Her character is described as, “a strong-minded stripper, who is given an escape route out of the country.” Wow. (Vogue UK)

I never cared before, but now I want to be friends with Fergie, who said, “One of my bedrooms is filled with clothes, and when people come over, I give them a trash bag and a glass of wine, then say, Go!” (Lucky)

Kate and William will reportedly come to the US and go to California July 8-10. Ahem, what about NYC? (Royal Wedding)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @whitegrlproblem I’ve just like, been thinking about Heath Ledger a lot this morning. #whitegirlproblems This makes me want to watch 10 Things I Hate About You.

RT @katebetts Don’t you think it’s weird to see these 2 covers next 2 each other? http://twitpic.com/4ts15b #poignant

RT @MichaelKors Happy #cincodemayo do those friends celebrating!!! Mexico is an amazing country!!!! #si

RT @Styleite There’s only 2 days left for you to win a $500 giftcard to @RentTheRunway AND a gorgeous ring. http://bit.ly/epf9or Get on it! Love a give-away.