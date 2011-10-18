Kate Middleton Hasn’t Made A Dent In The Bridal Industry

She might be bringing back the era of nude tights, small hats and budget shopping, but Kate Middleton‘s wedding dress has had little or no effect on the taste of future brides-to-be. While millions of people tuned in to watch the royal nuptials last April, it seems no one wants to get married in her prim, conservative lace Sarah Burton-designed gown.

Designer Gregory Nato told Jezebel that while other designers emulated Middleton’s dress and “had it on the runway right away,” consumers aren’t buying it, opting instead for a more modern take on the wedding gown that highlights their bright statement shoes and shows off a little skin.

OK, so maybe not all of us have to meet the Queen’s standards and guest list demands, and maybe we don’t all get to live in a palace and travel by horse-drawn carriages, but at least we can still shimmy seductively on our wedding day. Sorry, Kate — on the bright side, Pippa’s sexy white maid-of-honor dress is still selling like crazy.