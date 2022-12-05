Kate Middleton Just Determined Your Holiday Party Look & It’s Surprisingly On Sale At Revolve

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s anyone that knows how to mix work-appropriate apparel with timeless fashionable pieces, it’s the Royals—and Catherine, Princess of Wales is one of the best at it. No matter if the occasion involves a courtside seat at a basketball game or a speech at a charity gala, the Princess of Wales manages to show off her personal style. It’s no surprise then that if you’re looking for holiday party outfit inspiration, Kate Middleton’s green dress look is going to serve as your blueprint (or in this case, green print).

Kate Middleton spent the last week in the United States and brought her British fashion sense to Boston. From tailored suits and plaid dresses, Kate Middleton provided enough outfit inspiration to keep your “business looks” Pinterest board well stocked for 2023. Her outfits throughout the week were in line with her typical preppy, sleek personal style but the Princess of Wales decided to take a trendy turn before traveling back home.

The Princess of Wales wore a form-fitting bright green off-the-shoulder dress to The Earthshot Prize Awards at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 2, in Boston, Massachusetts. The Earthshot Prize was created by Prince William in 2020 as a way to help fund sustainability efforts to combat climate change. Naturally, Kate Middleton leaned into the evening’s theme and wore a look that was not only striking but sustainable.

The Princess’s bright green dress is by designer Solace London but Kate Middleton did not buy the garment new for the occasion—she rented it for £74 ($90) from the online designer clothing rental platform HURR. If you’re based in the UK, you’re currently able to rent the same gown from the site.

While the bright green dress would typically be the showstopping sustainable piece, the emerald choker on Kate Middleton’s neck simply cannot be ignored. The gorgeous necklace is a family heirloom and is estimated to be worth over $15 million. If the necklace looks familiar, that’s because it was frequently worn by the late Princess Diana—most famously, as a headband in 1985. The piece was originally loaned to Princess Diana by Queen Elizabeth II.

Though you may not be rocking royal jewels to your holiday party, you’ll be able to find an array of dresses by Solace London on sale right now on Revolve’s site—there are even a few in the same “green screen” green shade that Kate Middleton wore to The Earshot Prize awards. Once you have the perfect dress, pair it with royal-inspired costume jewelry and you’re good to go!

This bright green halter dress captures the same essence of Kate Middleton's look and would work for holiday parties, weddings, birthdays and beyond.

If you like Kate Middleton's off-the-shoulder look, then this peach dress is an excellent option—it would look amazing with a simple gold choker or statement earrings.

Add a little drama to your holiday party with this red gown. The long draped sleeves are so glamorous.

This green mini dress is the same shade as Kate Middleton's dress but has a more playful vibe.