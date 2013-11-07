Links to Click: Kate Middleton Shows Her Gray Hair, Rihanna Sips From a Stiletto, More

From the Internet today: many helpful things, and a few odd ones. Read on!

1. Kate Middleton is letting some of her gray roots show, and naturally, people are freaking out over it. [Daily Makeover]

2. A fan caught Rihanna drinking an unknown substance out of a stiletto in Barbados. Naturally. [Instagram]

3. Need motivation to get to the gym? Here are six ways working out will improve your skin. [Beauty High]

4. Scientists in New Orleans have successfully cloned cats, and marked them by making their eyes and nose fluorescent green. [The Verge]

5. Selena Gomez did a shoot for Flaunt magazine, and it might just be her most grown-up venture yet. [HuffPo]

6. There are elevator beds that lift up high into the sky of your bedroom to make space for other daytime necessities. [The Vivant]

7. Here is a massive chart of every rap moniker ever, and how they all relate to one another. [Pop Chart Lab]

8. Some people believe tea is better for you than water. Here’s why the beverage is considered a miracle elixir in some circles. [Life Hacker]