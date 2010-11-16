Kate Middleton Got Engaged: And We’re Picking Her Wedding Dress!

OK, so not to be all Kate Middleton and I should be bffs, but look at it this way. She met Prince William at University in 2003, as I did my fiance. They’ve been together for eight years and now Prince William’s engagement has just been announced, mere months after myself and we both work or have worked in fashion. Their royal announcement said, “Prince William and Miss Middleton became engaged in October during a private holiday in Kenya.” OK, so my fiance and I got engaged in New York and I’ve never been to Kenya, and as cool as Facebook is I don’t think it counts as a royal announcement.
Either way, I think we’re close enough that I can give the soon to be Princess Kate some bridal dress options! Click through!
Next up, finding some pics of Kate Middleton’s engagement ring.
My future best couple friends at another wedding.
Kate could honor fellow Brit Alexander McQueen by wearing a striking dress from the last collection he ever designed. It's very Tudors.
Oscar. A girl can never go wrong with a frothy Oscar.
Perhaps it won't be a big royal wedding. The Prince likes to hunt, so they could do a lovely country affair, in which case this simple Temperley London would be ideal.
A red carpet approach? This Elie Saab is very modern but I'm not sure it's right.
The ultimate honor of her late mom-in-law, this gown is by Di's dress designer Elizabeth Emmanuel. The only problem? It's a bit ugly.
Oh Monique Lhullier, you just know how to make a bride look cool and beautiful. This is stunning.
Or in the grand tradition of Chelsea Clinton, my choice would be for the future queen to opt for the queen of bridal. This Vera could be making its way into the Smithsonian.