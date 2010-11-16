Kate Middleton Got Engaged: And We’re Picking Her Wedding Dress!

OK, so not to be all Kate Middleton and I should be bffs, but look at it this way. She met Prince William at University in 2003, as I did my fiance. They’ve been together for eight years and now Prince William’s engagement has just been announced, mere months after myself and we both work or have worked in fashion. Their royal announcement said, “Prince William and Miss Middleton became engaged in October during a private holiday in Kenya.” OK, so my fiance and I got engaged in New York and I’ve never been to Kenya, and as cool as Facebook is I don’t think it counts as a royal announcement.

Either way, I think we’re close enough that I can give the soon to be Princess Kate some bridal dress options! Click through!

Next up, finding some pics of Kate Middleton’s engagement ring.