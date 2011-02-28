Kate Middleton Gets Her Cinderella Moment

One of the most beloved, classic princess stories of all time is Cinderellaa chamber maid, with the help of her Fairy Godmother, attends a royal ball and falls in love with a prince, who only learns her true identity after she leaves behind a single glass slipper. Not that Kate Middleton fits into the same rags-to-riches category as Cinderella, but there is one thing about this fairy tale that should be quite important to the future princess: finding the shoes that fit just right for her upcoming wedding.
WWD polled five of the world’s top shoe designers, who sharedand sketchedtheir visions about what Miss Middleton should wear to walk down the aisle. Click through for the designs, which range from floral, to feathered, to straight-up fancy.
René Caovilla chose Swarovski crystals and marabou feathers to create a sexy, elegant shoe.
Cesare Casadei envisioned a "2011 Audrey Hepburn," and this pink silk pump is embroidered with floral patterns and dripping with clear crystals.
Giuseppe Zanotti specializes in creating "jewelry for the feet," so he wanted the shoes to mimic her sapphire and diamond ring by incorporating both stones in the design. The black satin and metal stiletto give these shoes a youthful, modern edge.
Georgina Goodman wanted to find the perfect balance between traditional and modern, and these antique lace pumps with pearls are the best of both worlds.
Manolo Blahnik used yellow silk flowers and pearls because Kate Middleton represents "springtime and everything fresh and new."