Kate Middleton Gets Her Cinderella Moment

One of the most beloved, classic princess stories of all time is Cinderellaa chamber maid, with the help of her Fairy Godmother, attends a royal ball and falls in love with a prince, who only learns her true identity after she leaves behind a single glass slipper. Not that Kate Middleton fits into the same rags-to-riches category as Cinderella, but there is one thing about this fairy tale that should be quite important to the future princess: finding the shoes that fit just right for her upcoming wedding.

WWD polled five of the world’s top shoe designers, who sharedand sketchedtheir visions about what Miss Middleton should wear to walk down the aisle. Click through for the designs, which range from floral, to feathered, to straight-up fancy.