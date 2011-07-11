Kate Middleton Gets Drapey in Cali: A Style Retrospective II

Kate and Wills had a seemingly lovely time in the great state of California – feeling at home, presumably, at a polo match, getting all LA at a glitzy event, hanging with the kiddies in a rough and tumble neighborhood.

Did the Beckhams try and lure the couple to the US so they could have some local British friends? Was Kate scared of Skid Row? We may never know, but we can see what she wore…

Click through for the DVF, McQueen, Jenny Packham and high street.

All photos: Sipa