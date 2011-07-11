Kate Middleton Gets Drapey in Cali: A Style Retrospective II

Kate and Wills had a seemingly lovely time in the great state of California – feeling at home, presumably, at a polo match, getting all LA at a glitzy event, hanging with the kiddies in a rough and tumble neighborhood.
Did the Beckhams try and lure the couple to the US so they could have some local British friends? Was Kate scared of Skid Row? We may never know, but we can see what she wore…
Click through for the DVF, McQueen, Jenny Packham and high street.
All photos: Sipa
Kate wore a great for a plane Roksanda Illincic lavendar dress and she looks very thin and very pretty.
Kate wore a bright green DVF dress to hang out with new Dad David Beckham at the Consul Generals residence in Los Angeles. It's pretty and light and perfect for the occasion.
A polo match with no hat? Kate is getting crazy! Kate knows her faves and went with a floral Jenny Packham for the event. It's pretty, but I prefer the DVF if I'm picking.
Back in lilac at the BAFTA's Brits to watch gala, Kate rocked her go-to McQueen and looked stunning doing so. Could that waist get any tinier?
Kate smartly wore high street brand Whistles to do some crafts on Skid Row with some kids. The real question is why California is still allowing a place to be called Skid Row. Poor kids.