Kate Middleton Gave Vogue UK Royal Wedding Fever

Move over, Kate Middleton, here come the supermodel brides. In celebration of the Royal Wedding on April 29, Vogue UK got Natalia Vodianova, Lara Stone and Freja Beha Erichsen to pose for the May 2011 cover in full bridal looks, shot by Mario Testino.

These “Wedding Belles” are just the icing on the cake of this commemorative issuenot only is it the first multiple-cover in Vogue UK’s history, there’s also a 95-page retrospective of the magazine’s coverage of past royal weddings, a showcase of all-white fashion and a cover line that reads, “Catherine Middleton: the making of a modern princess.”

Hype surrounding the Royal Wedding has turned into borderline hysteria, and every media outlet from WWD to CNN can’t help but report on all things Middleton. I will definitely pick up this issue to check out Testino’s editorial featuring the beautiful brides on the covers, but until the announcement about the princess-to-be’s wedding dress is made, I’m going to try to tune out all of the trivial details.

Are you excited to witness the Royal Wedding, or are you already over it?

