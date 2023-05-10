Kate Middleton’s Garden Party Look Is Giving Major Summer Wedding Inspo

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

For any important event, Kate Middleton is a go-to for outfit inspiration. She has perfected dressing for an occasion whether it’s casual or formal and wears timeless pieces multiple times from her closet. Most recently, Kate Middleton attended the post-coronation Buckingham Palace Garden Party in a coordinating blue look with Prince William. Kate Middleton’s Garden Party look will give you all the summer wedding guest dress inspiration you need and maybe even convince you to re-wear something you already have in your wardrobe.

For the Garden Party, The Princess of Wales wore a light blue Elie Saab outfit—a fan favorite when it comes to her elegant wardrobe. She had previously worn the formal look to the Royal Ascot in 2019 and took the opportunity to repeat the outfit at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party.

The Elie Saab look consists of a tulle skirt and sheer long-sleeve browse with polka dot and lace accents. The pussy bow blouse is worn over a matching blue tank top and tucked into the waistband of the ankle-length skirt. The entire look is a custom version of a similar ensemble from the Elie Saab 2019 Resort Collection.

If you’re in need of a summer wedding guest look for a garden venue, take notes from Kate Middleton—though the outfit isn’t a traditional wedding guest look, the tulle skirt and lace detailing elevate the look and make it appropriate to wear to a special occasion. Choosing a similar style will help you fit the dress code while still standing out.

For accessories, Kate Middleton wore metallic silver Gianvito Rossi pumps and a matching silver Elie Saab clutch. Her jewelry consisted of large blue diamond and topaz hoop earrings by jewelry designer Kiki McDonough. She wore a different pair of earrings by the same designer when she previously wore the look.

With the exception of the earrings, everything the Princess of Wales wore to the Buckingham Palace Garden Party was an exact match to the outfit she wore to the Royal Ascot in 2019. She even kept the same blue floral fascinator in her hair. Though each of Kate Middleton’s wardrobe items comes with a steep price tag—the Gianvito Rossi pumps retail for $745, for example—they have lasted the Princess years without going out of style.

The Buckingham Palace Garden Party was not the first time The Princess of Wales re-wore items from her closet during the coronation week. Ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, Kate Middleton and Prince William took The Tube to a local pub to mingle with locals. Kate Middleton mixed a few favorite pieces from her closet and re-wore a red coat and Mulberry handbag to the event.

Kate Middleton’s outfit choices make a great example of how investing in quality, timeless pieces that align with your personal style will help you build a long-lasting, sustainable wardrobe.

Keep reading for a few summer dress options to shop if you loved Kate Middleton’s look.

Corded Lace and Crochet Midi Wrap Dress

This collared blue lace dress by Ganni is a more casual and affordable version of Kate Middleton’s look.

Belted Pleated Midi Dress

Follow Kate Middleton’s lead and pair this belted blue dress with silver metallic heels and accessories.

Lace Embroidered Round Neck Dress

This Self Portrait dress is definitely an investment piece but you’ll be able to wear it time and time again.