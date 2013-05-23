Kate Middleton Finally Looks Pregnant in Emilia Wickstead Dress

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably aware of the constant scrutiny surrounding Kim Kardashian‘s maternity fashion choices—from ill-advised peplum looks to the Riccardo Tisci-designed Givenchy floral gown she turned up in at the Met Gala. You’re also probably aware that similar levels of attention has been paid to the style choices of another famous mom-to-be: Kate Middleton.

Unlike Kardashian, however, who’s been cruelly slammed in the press for her weight gain and absurd getups, the Duchess of Cambridge barely even looked like she had a Royal bun in the oven—until now.

Yesterday, at the Queen’s annual garden party at Buckingham Palace (we’ll just assume our invitations were lost in the mail), the Duchess stepped out in a gorgeous canary yellow dress from one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead, paired with a Jane Corbett hat. First and foremost, the 31-year-old has an uncanny knack for appropriately attiring herself for any occasion (seriously, how perfect for a garden party is this?!), but what we’re really excited about is how radiant and pregnant she looks.

Considering she’s seven months along (her and Kardashian are both reportedly due in July), it’s about time she stepped out with her baby bump on full display. Also, she’s teaching a lesson that pregnant women everywhere can channel—if you’re feeling slightly insecure about your developing figure, take the attention away with a chic (and slightly ridiculous) hat. It works every time!

What do you think of Kate’s latest look?

