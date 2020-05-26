Kate Middleton Is Apparently ‘Exhausted’ From the Work Meghan & Harry Left After Megxit

The Duchess of Cambridge isn’t happy. Kate Middleton is “exhausted” from work left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Megxit, a friend of the Cambridges told Tatler on Sunday, May 25. A royal source that Kate and her husband, Prince William, feel “exhausted” from the increased workload they’ve had since Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January.

“Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays,” said the friend.

Another source, who’s also close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, explained that Kate has been more focused on her children and sharing parenting tips since quarantine started. “Kate knows what the country needs and wants. Championing how to raise your children is perfect,” the insider said.

Though Kate has felt stressed from the work left by Meghan and Harry, a source tells Tatler that the Duchess isn’t letting the people around her see her break. “It’s why she is so well suited. She keeps her head down because the prize of being queen is so great. She models herself on the Queen and now speaks like the Queen,” the insider said.

According to The Daily Mail, an insider also told Tatler and royal expert Anna Pasternak that William and Kate feel “thrown” under the bus because of Meghan and Harry’s actions. “William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus,” the source said.

The source went on to call Meg and Harry “so selfish” for Megxit, as the decision apparently cut into William and Kate’s time to spend with their kids. “There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous,” the source said. “Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this.”

As fans know, Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January. Their last day as senior members was on April 1. After relocating to Canada in January, the couple has since moved to Los Angeles to raise their son Archie and focus on their careers.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple wrote on their Instagram on January 8. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”