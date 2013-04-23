Dress Exactly Like Kate Middleton In This Floral Erdem Dress

These days, it’s hard not to mention Kim Kardashian‘s maternity style without mentioning Kate Middleton‘s. Some publications have even pitted them against each other in a “pregnancy wars” battle simply because they’re both due in July, both of their names begin with a “K,” and they’re both under the media microscope. They’ve also both started to seriously show, as evidenced by an ensemble that Kate Middleton wore today.

The Duchess turned up at an event at Manchester’s Willows Primary School (fun fact: It’s where the UK version of “Shameless” is filmed) in a springy floral-print silk-crepe dress from Erdem that complemented her radiant complexion.

If you like what you see (and if you have nearly two grand to spare), you can scoop up the Erdem number on Net-A-Porter for $1,880. The price tag may seem unusually steep for the bargain-conscious royal but knowing her, she’ll probably wear it to a gazillion more public appearances for years to come.

Are you a fan of Kate’s latest maternity look?