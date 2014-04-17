Links to Click: Kate Middleton’s DVF Dress Sold Out Fast, ‘OITNB’ Season 2 Trailer, More

Take a late afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links you must click now!

1. Going, going, gone! It’s no surprise that when Kate Middleton wears an adorable dress it flies off the shelves, but you will never believe how many seconds it took for her DVF dress to sell out. [E! Online]

2. In other royal family news, here’s a first look at “I Wanna Marry Harry,” a dating show where a bunch of women fight to marry who they believe is Prince Harry. [ET Online]

3. Rejoice! The new “Orange Is the New Black” season 2 trailer is finally here (and it’s intense.) [YouTube]

4. Makeover Alert: Zoe Kravitz likes to walk on the wild side when it comes to her style choices, so were not exactly surprise that her new look is so dramatic. [Daily Makeover]

5. The first Australian Indigenous Fashion Week was held over the weekend, and while it might not yet fill a whole week of activities it certainly provided a platform for the country’s Aboriginal designers. [Vice]

6. If you’re thinking of chopping of your locks for summer you should ask yourself these eight questions first. [Beauty High]

7. Sister Cristina is back on “The Voice Italy” with a rocking performance of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.” See how she does in her first battle round. [Huffington Post]

8. Stop What You’re Doing — Loeffler Randall‘s friends and family just launched today and it’s promising 20% off through April 21. [Loeffler Randall]

9. Take notes! Besides being an expert at styling, Rachel Zoe is an entertaining pro knows what she’s doing. [The Vivant]