Kate Middleton and Prince William Rent $12,500 Per Night Birthing Suite For Royal Baby



Considering A-list celebrity couples like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé and Jay-Z shell out thousands of dollars a night for luxury birthing suites as they await their new offspring, it’s no surprise that when the Royal Family has one on the way, they are even more extravagant.

In anticipation of Kate Middleton’s due date, which is today, Middleton and her hubby Prince William (you may have heard of him) reportedly set up shop in the world-famous Lido Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital. The Sun reports that they are shelling out some serious bucks: The cost is around $12,500 for the first night, and $4,400 for all nights after.

Some may scoff at the high price, but given the fact that major security precautions will need to be taken, it’s completely understandable. Of course, there are some luxe amenities that come along with it, like full satellite TV access, a “comprehensive wine list” (because why wouldn’t you want to down a bottle of Latour when your wife is screaming bloody murder?), and a chef on standby to cater to your every whim.

Ultimately, we’d estimate that the royal birth will run the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge some serious coins—but let’s face it, can you put a price on an heir (or heiress) to the throne? No, you can’t.

