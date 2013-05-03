Kate Middleton Dropped From FHM’s Sexiest Women List: Respectful or Rude?

Considering Kate Middleton is pretty much Britain’s de facto queen, it’s not terribly shocking that, in the past, she nabbed a spot on the U.K.’s edition of FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women in the World list. In fact, she clocked in at number 33 last year.

This year, however, it seems the Duchess has disappeared completely from the roundup. This could be due to two possibilities:

1. British men are being rude: She got pregnant, ipso facto she’s no longer sexy.

2. British men are being respectful: She’s married to the future King of England, she’s the granddaughter-in-law of the reigning queen, and she’s got a baby on the way—maybe she placing her alongside girls in monokinis and wet T-shirts isn’t the nation’s first priority.

Truth be told, our first instict was to assume the former was true, but then we got off our soapbox and realized the omission could be out of respect for the above reasons. Her sister Pippa, it should be noted, did make the list this year, but fell from number 11 to number 58.

Who else made the cut? The list features some predictable choices (Kate Upton, Rihanna, Megan Fox, Miranda Kerr), some foreign chicks we’ve never heard of (Helen Flanagan,Tulisa Contostavlos, Hetti Bywater), and some slightly random familiars who likely wouldn’t have ended up on American FHM’s list, such Kaley Cuoco (who clocked in number 6!), Carly Rae Jepsen, Hayley Williams, Jennifer Love Hewitt.)

So, who’s the number one sexiest woman in the world, according to British men, you ask? None other than sweatpants-loving actress Mila Kunis.

Photo via Getty