Kate Middleton’s King Charles III Coronation Look Honored Princess Diana

King Charles III was coronated at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, and it was a family affair. He is the first new monarch since his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, ascended to the throne in 1953. As expected, Kate Middleton and Prince William were in attendance, along with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Princess Kate looked gorgeous in her royal garb, but it’s her jewelry that holds the most meaning.

She arrived at Westminster Abbey in an Alexander McQueen ivory dress, according to The Daily Mail. Her collection of glittering jewels were the stars of the show, specifically her necklace and earrings. Queen Elizabeth’s presence was likely felt throughout the entire day, and Princess Kate did her part as she reportedly donned the late Queen’s George VI Festoon Necklace, per People. The Queen’s father, King George IV, gifted the necklace, which features 105 diamonds from the royal vault, to his daughter and heir in 1950, according to Vogue. The three-strand necklace wasn’t visible in pictures from the coronation, but Middleton’s dress was pretty high cut, so it could have been underneath.

Middleton’s South Sea Pearl Earrings were a very visible tribute to the late Princess Diana. According to People, Diana wore the diamond and pearl earrings often to “formal events,” so it’s only fitting Princess Kate followed her lead and wore them to what is arguably the more formal event of them all.

The princess topped her look with a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece rather than a more formal tiara. Keeping it all in the family, her daughter, Princess Charlotte, also wore Alexander McQueen and a matching crystal and silver headpiece. Mother and daughter both opted to wear their hair up in braided and styled up-dos to show off the impressive accessories.

She was also covered in traditional royal blue and red ceremonial robes, reportedly at the request of King Charles and Queen Camilla. While it hid the rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock details in her ivory silk crepe Alexander McQueen gown, the flowing robes definitely fit the royal occasion.

The coronation service took place at Westminster Abbey. According to a press release from Buckingham Palace, “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort [arrived] at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as ‘The King’s Procession’. After the Service, Their Majesties [returned] to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as ‘The Coronation Procession’. Their Majesties [were joined] in this procession by other Members of the Royal Family. At Buckingham Palace, The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family, will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.”

On Friday, May 5, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a special reception at Buckingham Palace held in honor of King Charles, with First Lady Jill Biden in attendance. According to People, Kate wore a Self Portrait blue draped dress with sapphire and diamond fringe earrings that previously belonged to the Queen Mother. Her brunette hair was parted in a deep side part with a voluminous swoop and cascading waves.

Princess Kate was obviously in a more formal look for the coronation, and with a coronation concert still to come on Sunday, May 7, there will be even more celebration outfits from the royals to look forward to.

