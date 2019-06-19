Kate Middleton’s Royal Status Changed After Prince William’s Affair Rumors

Well, at least something good came out of all of this drama. Kate Middleton has changed since Prince William’s affair rumors—changed for the better, that is. According to body language experts, the Duchess of Cambridge appears more confident now than ever. While many might’ve expected her to shrink under the scandals that encompassed the royal family this past spring, she’s done the exact opposite. She has continued her hard work and dedication to charity and projects close to her heart, like the new garden she designed for the Chelsea Flower Show. And, thought the change in her appearance is slight–hardly recognizable to the naked eye, it’s there. It makes us extremely happy to know the mom-of-three is doing so well.

Judi James, an expert in body language, explained, “There has been a change in her [Kate’s] body language rituals recently, suggesting changes in her life or attitude. She seems more confident projecting herself as a ‘stand-alone’ royal…”

And according to Express, the Duchess is taking notes from Queen Elizabeth herself—not a bad person to look up to, if you ask us. Express noted that Middleton seems to be using her “congruent-looking smile” during recent royal engagements, which allows the Duchess to appear more genuine during public appearances. This, consequently, gives Middleton a higher sense of confidence.

The body language experts also noted that this change in confidence, though coinciding with the end of the affair rumors, began when she gave birth to Prince Louis. Since giving birth to her third child, experts say, she has seemed more relaxed and truly happy.

The royal family has not directly commented on the affair rumors between Prince William and The Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury. But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s public appearances have put those rumors to rest. In fact, Middleton and her royal hubby, Prince William, went on a secret getaway to reportedly work on their marriage. The two seemed to have a marvelous time at The Inn on the Lake in Ullswater in Cumbria, and we can see why! It’s absolutely beautiful.

Middleton has also learned a thing or two from her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Though she never got the chance to meet her, Middleton embodies many of the qualities Prince William’s mom had, including a love for humanitarian work. On June 12, the Duchess gave a rare public speech at the Action on Addiction gala in London. The charity helps people and families who are, or have been, affected by drugs and alcohol. Mental illness and addiction is still very much stigmatized even in 2019 and Middleton is working to combat that. Through her words and work with the organization, people quickly drew parallels between Middleton and Princess Diana. During her life with the royal family, Diana was a champion for HIV and AIDS patients who were similarly stigmatized at the time.