Kate Middleton Was Body-Shamed for Her ‘Very Unusual’ Fingers

Here’s your daily dose of bizarre celebrity news: Kate Middleton is being body-shamed for her same-length fingers. (Take a minute to read that again.) Yes. The Duchess of Cambridge is under scrutiny, with tabloids and internet trolls calling her hands “very unusual,” because nearly all of her 10 fingers might be the same length.

The body-shaming began on Tuesday when The Daily Mail published an article titled “The Duchess’ VERY unusual digits.” The article featured pictures from the 36-year-old’s recent visit to Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, England, where she was photographed holding her clutch with, what trolls claim to be, fingers that are almost the exact same length.

As The Daily Mail pointed out, most people’s middle fingers are noticeably longer than their index and fourth fingers, causing surprise when Middleton was photographed with her three center fingers looking almost identical in length. Of course, we weren’t the only ones who thought The Daily Mail‘s analysis and shaming of Middleton’s fingers were bizarre. Several internet users also called out the tabloid for its unnecessary critique of Middleton’s body.

Jokes aside, The Daily Mail calling Middleton’s finger’s “very unusual” is not only odd, but low-key body-shaming. Even if her fingers are the same length, she can’t help it and there’s no reason that she should be ostracized and called “unusual” for it. We thought we heard it all when Kylie Jenner was mommy-shamed for her fingernails, but Middleton has her beat.