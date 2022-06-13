Kate Middleton’s Latest Look Mixed Shades Of Blue & It’s So Easy To Copy

Scroll To See More Images

Welcome to this week’s edition of stars: they’re just like us. Except, in this case, it’s not stars, it’s the royals and instead of being just like us, we can be just like them. Are you following? Let me break it down. Kate Middleton’s monochromatic look should serve as your royal fashion inspiration this week (and probably next week too) because it’s actually pretty easy to copy—and you already know imitation is the highest form of flattery.

With an incredibly busy social schedule, The Duchess of Cambridge is always dressed to the nines—this translates into a wardrobe of formal looks that are elegant, but difficult to replicate. However, every now and then, Kate Middleton will wear something that is within the realm of a non-royal closet. For example, last week the Duchess wore the ultimate minimalist look for summer which included a $69 blazer from Zara. Her blazer was white but you should probably look for one in a bright color too because Kate Middleton just gave us an extra dose of outfit inspiration in her blue monochromatic look.

The Duchess of Cambridge combined multiple shades of blue for the Order of the Garter Service Windsor today at St George’s Chapel. Her look included a long sleeve blue midi-dress that had a strong jacket-like structure. Her accessories kept moving up in saturation with a slightly darker hat, and blue gem and diamond jewelry from G. Collins & Sons. She completed her look with a bright blue pair of jeweled heels by Aquazzura.

While I don’t believe that Kate Middleton attended any fashion week shows last season, she is right on trend by opting for monochrome—maybe, she noticed how popular the look is on Zara’s site when she was shopping for her white blazer. Choosing a singular color and building an entire outfit around it hits on two schools of thought when it comes to getting dressed. The first is dopamine dressing—wearing layers and layers of bright color is a guaranteed mood-boosting formula, especially when you’re working with a bright summer color.

The second school of thought (and one that Kate Middleton is already familiar with) is minimalism. Since every blue piece compliments each other, the final look is sleek, cohesive and structured. If a business dress isn’t your style, you can get the same impact by wearing a comfortable matching set. The monochromatic trend is for people that want the best of both the minimalist and colorful fashion worlds.

If you’re eager to get Kate Middleton’s look, I’d recommend getting a monochromatic suit. You’ll feel great (and get loads of compliments) when you wear the suit pieces together for a statement look but can also use the blazer and slacks as separates to complement the rest of your wardrobe.

