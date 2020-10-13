Kate Middleton Is Serving Boss Babe Realness In Her All-Black Power Suit

Sound the alarms! Kate Middleton just stepped out in a gorgeous all-black power suit while at the Natural History Museum in London, and it’s the boss babe look we all deserve to see. The Duchess typically opts for skirts and dresses when she makes appearances, but it seems she’s changing up her style a bit—if only for a moment. Kate Middleton’s black suit ensemble is not only a gorgeous and sophisticated look, though, but also a reminder to never feel beholden to one singular aesthetic. You can always try something new and different no matter how long you’ve been known as the friend who never wears dresses or can always be found in minimalist looks. Take it from Kate Middleton—It’s never too late to switch things up.

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared on the Natural History Museum’s Instagram page not just to show off her sleek style, but to let us all know that she’ll be announcing the 2020 winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year award for the museum’s first virtual ceremony. Poised on a balcony above the heart of the museum, Kate Middleton has never looked chicer—and I’m suddenly very interested in wildlife photography. The event begins at 8 PM BST (which is 3 PM EST and 12 PM PST) on Tuesday, October 13, so make sure to set an alarm so you can tune in to see Kate Middleton virtually hand out this award.

View this post on Instagram We're thrilled to announce that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) Patron of the Museum, will reveal this year's winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year award at our first virtual awards ceremony. Join us for the live stream tomorrow, Tuesday 13 October at 20.00 BST. Click today's bio link to find out where you can watch: http://bit.ly/NHM-WPY56-HRH @NHM_WPY A post shared by Natural History Museum (@natural_history_museum) on Oct 12, 2020 at 7:31am PDT

Leading up to (and after!) the big announcement, though, I’ll personally be shopping for my own gorgeous black power suit to match The Duchess of Cambridge’s outfit. The all-black hue is a perfect neutral for everything from meetings to grabbing a drink—it’s all in how you style it. Keep it simple and chic like Kate Middleton did for a can’t-miss workwear look, or add in a graphic tee and chunky gold jewelry for a trendy weekend ensemble. However you choose to wear your all-black power suit, just remember to channel all of the Duchess’ boss babe energy.