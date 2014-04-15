Kate Middleton Is Using Beyoncé’s Fashion Team

Looks like the Duchess of Cambridge is looking to give her personal style a modern twist.

First, Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a red hot dress, one that reality TV star Kim Kardashian first wore back in 2011. Now, the 32-year-old is commissioning Beyonce’s fashion design team to glam up her Australia tour. Now, US Weekly is reporting that Middleton is choosing Australia-based couture house Ralph & Russo to design at least one of her royal outfits for the three-week-long visited, slated for this month.

“Kate visited Ralph & Russo’s boutique last month and said she was looking for inspiration for the tour,” a source tells Grazia, as reported by US Weekly. “She liked that they had Australia connections and has apparently given them specific instructions for a gown.”

While the names Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo may not sound familiar, this power couple has already made their mark in the fashion world. In addition to creative figure-hugging ensembles for pop superstar Beyoncé, they also design head-turning gowns for actress Angelina Jolie, as well as country crooner Carrie Underwood.

“With cocktail dresses starting around a whopping $80,000 (or 50,000 pounds), the gowns are a stark contrast from Middleton’s more affordable styles from L.K. Bennett, Topshop, and most recently, Gap,” adds the celebrity magazine.

For a sneak preview of what we can expect from Middleton, head to Fox News Magazine to see other famous ladies wearing Ralph & Russo!

