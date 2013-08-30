Kate Middleton Looks Super-Slim (And a Little Tired) At First Post-Baby Event

It’s seriously hard to believe that Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince George just over a month ago on July 22. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the Ring O’Fire Ultra Marathon in Wales today for her first official post-baby event, alongside her doting hubby Prince William, and she looked super-slim and happy.

Clad in a sleek green Ralph Lauren blazer, black jeans, and a polka dot top from Zara, the 31-year-old’s ensemble was stylish as usual. Although she does appear to be a little tired (we’re not judging—raising a baby is exhausting!), it’s clear that she’s enjoying her new gig as mother to the heir of the throne.

While so many celebrities—we’re looking at you, Kim Kardashian—make such a big stink about losing baby weight and appearing in pitch-perfect form when they step out after giving birth, we’re beyond impressed with Middleton. Who else would appear confidently on the steps of the hospital just a day after giving birth looking as radiant as she did? Well, maybe that gusto and superhuman figure is why she’s a princess and we’re not.

What do you think of Kate Middleton’s look at her first post-baby event?