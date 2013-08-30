StyleCaster
Kate Middleton Looks Super-Slim (And a Little Tired) At First Post-Baby Event

Kate Middleton Looks Super-Slim (And a Little Tired) At First Post-Baby Event

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Start The Ring O'Fire Anglesey Coastal Ultra Marathon

It’s seriously hard to believe that Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince George just over a month ago on July 22. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the Ring O’Fire Ultra Marathon in Wales today for her first official post-baby event, alongside her doting hubby Prince William, and she looked super-slim and happy.

Clad in a sleek green Ralph Lauren blazer, black jeans, and a polka dot top from Zara, the 31-year-old’s ensemble was stylish as usual. Although she does appear to be a little tired (we’re not judging—raising a baby is exhausting!), it’s clear that she’s enjoying her new gig as mother to the heir of the throne.

While so many celebrities—we’re looking at you, Kim Kardashian—make such a big stink about losing baby weight and appearing in pitch-perfect form when they step out after giving birth, we’re beyond impressed with Middleton. Who else would appear confidently on the steps of the hospital just a day after giving birth looking as radiant as she did? Well, maybe that gusto and superhuman figure is why she’s a princess and we’re not.

What do you think of Kate Middleton’s look at her first post-baby event?

