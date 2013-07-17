Kate Middleton Due Date Now Said To Be This Week, According To Camilla

Kate Middleton’s due date was “officially” July 11, so it appears that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is a bit off schedule. People the world over—including an increasingly fatigued group of super-fans and media currently camped outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, where Middleton is going to give birth—anxiously await the arrival of the royal baby.

But, according to one royal source who might be considered a person moderately close to the Duchess has assuaged everyone’s stress by re-assuring us that Kate will give birth by the end of the week at the latest. Camilla Rosemary, Duchess of Cornwall, told a crowd of fans while in West Country for the annual Cornwall week, which is totally a real thing,

“We are all just waiting by the telephone. We are hopeful that by the end of the week he or she will be here.”

Meanwhile, Prince William has been spotted playing Polo, so we can’t imagine that Kate is en route to the birthing wing just yet. We’re halfway through the week, though, so we’re going to keep our eyes and ears very open over the next couple of days!

