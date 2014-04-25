Kate Middleton’s Australia Tour Wardrobe Cost Over $65,000

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is no stranger to designer goods, regularly sporting clothing by designers from Alexander McQueen to Burberry. She’s also developed a reputation for wearing more affordable fashions from the likes of Zara and Topshop.

That being said, apparently mataining a wardrobe as a Duchess is quite expensive. Middleton, along with husband Prince William, and their adorable baby Prince George, have been Australia and New Zealand in recent weeks on a royal tour. Not surprisingly, what Middleton has been wearing has been garnering loads of attention.The sleuths over at the Daily Mail added up the cost of Middleton’s wardrobe for the 19 day tour, with the exception of a coat that The Palace didn’t release the details about, and estimate it cost around $65,000. To put that in perspective, the median income for Americans in 2013 was $51,017.

In total, Middleton wore 22 looks on the trip. Highlights included a $2,961 wool-crep coat by Erdem, a bright yellow Roksanda Illincic dress that cost $1,594, and a bespoke Jenny Packham gown that cost $5,200. A fashion win for Middleton came in the form of a L.K. Bennett Lasa Poppy print dress that cost $425 (pictured above) that she wore to an air force base. The cheapest dress that Middleton wore on the trip was a by British fast fashion retailer Hobbs, and cost $58.

Wondering who is paying for all of this? In 2012, following the royal wedding, it was revealed that Prince Charles had agreed to pay for Middleton’s clothing for her official appearances. The Prince’s annual review, which tallies his expenditures for the year, revealed that around $150,000 was budgeted towards Middleton’s fashion expenditures for 2012 alone. Keep in mind while most celebrities accept tons of freebies, Middleton has made it clear that she buys all of her clothing, and pays full price for all of it to boot.

The Duchess does more than buy clothes though, she sells clothes. Whatever Middleton wears, particularly the more affordable pieces, tends to sell out, a phenomenon that has been labeled by the press as the “The Kate Effect.” What she wore on this Australia tour proved to be no exception. The L.K. Bennett dress, for instance, is completely sold out on the brand’s e-commerce site. Meanwhile a Diane von Furstenberg print dress she wore on April 17 sold out within minutes on DVF.com.