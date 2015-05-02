She’s Here! Kate Middleton and Prince William Welcomed a Baby Girl

Royal Baby number two is officially here! The countdown for Kate Middleton and Prince William’s second child has been on in earnest since the Royal Family announced Middleton was expecting in September, 2014, and Kate welcomed a healthy baby girl at 8:34 a.m. London time, who weighs 8 pounds, 3 ounces. The name hasn’t been revealed yet, but reports say the bet is either on Alice or Charlotte.

Middleton gave birth at in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, also where the couple had their first child, Prince George, in July, 2013. The hospital also happens to be the birthplace of both William and Prince Harry. Fans of the couple have been camped outside the hospital for weeks awaiting the birth, and it’s being reported there were chants of “princess!” outside the hospital by eager fans.

The baby weighs 8lbs 3oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2015

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a daughter at 8.34am. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2015

Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2015

And, because they are the Royal family, an actual town crier announced the news outside the hospital.

Similar to George, this pregnancy has reportedly been a tough one for Middleton, with Kensington Palace having announced that she had been suffering from severe morning sickness, leading her to cancel many of her scheduled engagements over the last several months.

Wondering where baby number two is positioned in line to the throne? George, just 20-months, is number three in line, following his father. This child—fourth in line— will fill “the spare to the heir” role in the Royal Family, should anything happen to Prince George.

Regardless of whether or not this child will ever head the British monarch, she will be fabulously wealthy, with some estimating that these two children stand to inherit $1 billion dollars, based on an estimate of how much the Royal Family is worth, according to Wealth-X.

As for what it’s like to be brought up royal, reports abound that the Duke and Duchess and Cambridge are aiming to raise their children with some sense of normalcy. Catherine Mayer, author of Charles: The Heart of a King, told E! News: “With George they are trying to delay that moment of realization and give him normality before they thrust this on him. But it will be, nevertheless, part of his upbringing both in terms of what he sees his parents and grandparents doing and probably quite soon a beginning of an understanding that he is in public life and what that means.”

Congrats to these two! Like the rest of the world, we truly can’t wait to see photos.