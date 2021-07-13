Kate Middleton’s Perfect Nude Pumps From ALDO Are Just $85 Bucks

Since the very start of her relationship with Prince William over a decade ago, Kate Middleton has absolutely nailed her royal fashion game. Not only are her outfits always sophisticated and chic as hell, but they often include pieces from brands that her loyal fans can actually afford. Case in point: Middleton’s ALDO heels worn to Wimbledon are priced at under $100—but they look way more expensive than that.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted at the Wimbledon Men’s Final match in London over the weekend wearing a baby pink midi dress by Beulah London—which you can pre-order now, by the way!—and a pair of super-affordable neutral heels from ALDO. She rounded out her look with a beaded floral clutch and a coordinating pink floral face mask.

Her ALDO Susan Heels retail for only $85 and are somehow still in stock on the brand’s website. I’m honestly shocked because every time the Duchess wears something affordable, it sells out within an instant. The heels come in three colors, but the Bone shade is the one that’s officially royal family-approved.

Middleton has been on a fashionable tear recently. While attending the Women’s Final at Wimbledon earlier in the weekend, The Duchess donned a Kelly-green midi dress by Emelia Wickstead. At the Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Arena in London on Sunday evening, she opted for pair of sleek black trousers and a white blazer that was timelessly cool. The England national team may not have won the title, but her sporty look certified her as one of the best-dressed guests at the game.

Middleton has made a point to wear affordable brands in the past, so it makes sense that she would choose to wear a pair of accessible block heels to the tennis match (Besides, who wants to walk along the court in Louboutin stilettos?). She has been spotted in pieces from brands like Topshop, ASOS and even Zara during her time in the royal spotlight—and is known to wear the same pieces more than once when she really loves them.

She’s loyal to her favorite brands, too. She wore another floral dress by Beulah London back in May of 2020 and yet another look from the brand in September of that same year. You know what they say: If you find a brand that just works, don’t be afraid to stock up!

While I can’t afford a Beulah London look, I can snag Middleton’s shoes. These ALDO beauties are too cute to pass up, if you ask me! Not only do they go with everything in your wardrobe thanks to the easy-to-style colorway, but the chunkier heel means that they’re also majorly comfortable. Plus, they’re perfect to wear on those days where you need to look dressed-up but also forgot to get a pedicure.

Do you have an outdoor wedding coming up on your calendar this summer? Then you 100 percent need to give these heels a try—you won’t sink into the grass and won’t need to take them off when it’s time to hit the dance floor! At $85 bucks, it may even be worth picking these up in more than one color.

And hey, if they’re good enough for Kate Middleton, they’re definitely good enough for us. BRB, heading to the ALDO site to place my order.