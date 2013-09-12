Kate Middleton Wears Jenny Packham for First Post-Baby Red Carpet

No disrespect to Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, known to many of us commoners as Kate Middleton, but she’s one hot mama! For her first official event since giving birth to Prince George back on July 22, Middleton stood beside her loving hubby Prince William at the Tusk Trust Conservation Awards at the Royal Society on Thursday evening in London.

In honor of the occasion, Middleton rocked a seriously chic, sequin gown by her favorite designer Jenny Packham. The pale gold frock was custom-made (naturally), though it does resemble many of Packham’s other incredibly popular designs which cost well upwards of $3,000.

Although we appreciate the fact that it’s incredibly difficult to get your pre-baby body back after giving birth, 31-year-old Middleton makes it look like a piece of cake. In fact, she’s never looked better. Packham showed her Spring 2014 runway collection on Tuesday, and the 1970s inspired gowns would look perfect on her—and we can’t wait to see more outstanding red carpet moments now that the Duchess is back!

What do you think of Kate Middleton’s look?