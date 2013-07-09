First Look: Kate Hudson Is Designing A Sportswear Line

Perennially stylish Kate Hudson is continuing her foray into the fashion industry—following up her longtime partnership with Ann Taylor—by designing a sportswear collection in partnership with subscription e-commerce site JustFab, according to WWD. The line, called Fabletics, is set to debut in October and will feature tops, bottoms, jackets, and accessories, all aimed at straddling the line between workout gear and everyday errand wear.

JustFab, which is known for moderately priced footwear, accessories, and denim, was looking to expand into affordable sports attire, and found a collaboration with Hudson to be a “natural fit,” according to the company’s CEO Don Ressler, who adds that Hudson is a woman who “likes to stay active and look good doing it.”

The Golden Globe winning actress, who recently launched a capsule collection for Ann Taylor in addition to being the face of the brand, says she decided to co-create Fabletics because she knows what a working mother of two who leads an active lifestyle wants in her closet. “Sometimes you just don’t have time to change, but you still want to look cute, whether you’re taking a yoga class, running errands, or meeting up with friends before you pick the kids up from school,” Hudson told WWD. No word yet on exactly how much the Hudson-designed pieces will run you.

Keep an eye out to see the rest of the line this October!

