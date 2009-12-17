Kate Hudson News: Actress Teary Over A-Rod Break-Up, Confides in Madonna

Poor Kate Hudson has been dumped by Alex Rodriguez and can’t seem to get it off her mind. It was reported that during the premiere of her upcoming movie Nine, she was seen sulking and quietly talking with Madonna who was able to relate perfectly to her heartbreak — after all, the diva just dated A-Rod last year. At least Hudson had the support of her mother, Goldie Hawn, who drank dirty martinis at M2 alongside her love-sick daughter, an age-old remedy with very temporary results.

Break-ups can be hard, no matter who you are–and especially if you’re the one that got dumped. Need a cure to ease the pain? Check out these 12 (real) ways that will help you take your mind off the negative so you can focus on your fresh start!

1. Positive Affirmations

You’re a strong and independent person who’s not going to let some lame break-up get the best of you. As silly as this may sound, make sure to remind yourself of that morning, noon, and night. Plus, add in how amazing and beautiful you are too! The more you say it the better you’ll feel. Just don’t start getting cocky on us.

2. A New Focus

Ask yourself what you want to accomplish in the near future and make it happen. Whether it’s a New Year’s resolution or something that keeps getting pushed down to the bottom of your list of things to do, you’ll feel amazing when you’ve accomplished your goal.

3. Realization

You’re free as a bird and realizing that and what it means is key! You can now do whatever you want with little to no strings attached so have some fun! The fresh rush of adrenaline will get that blood of yours pumping anew!

4. Tough Cookie

Pull it together, and we mean now! A break-up isn’t becoming on you (or anyone for that matter). Sulking and being antisocial is okay during the first few days of a break-up, but put a strict time limit on that kind of behavior. You’re a warrior who can move past even the roughest of times; keep that in mind and march on.

5. It’s Your Time to Shine

Hello! Like we mentioned above, it’s now all about you, so spread those tail feathers and make us remember why you’re beautiful — not that we needed a reminder, but it never hurts.

6. Just Whip It… Into Shape

Most of us use break-ups as an excuse to put on unwanted pounds, but not you. This time around you’re going to hit the gym and we mean hard — keep in mind that your motivation is not the ex, but you and your physical well-being. Gaining satisfaction from your personal appearance will boost your spirits and give you the confidence you need to get on with your life.

7. Play The Field

So you’re single and that can be kind of liberating. Get out there and take the dating world by storm — use this opportunity to have fun with whomever, whenever!

8. Girls Night Out

Remember how your friends used to complain that they never get to see you? Well, now you’re back. Plan after-work drinks or weekend trips with your friends, making it a new routine to replace the one you’ve just lost. Next thing you know, you’ll be having so much fun that you’ll forget about that dreaded ex.

9. New Friends

Now is the perfect time to strike out on your own and revisit the sea of people you’ve been too wrapped up in relationship-land to notice. Meeting fresh new faces will lead to new groups of friends that have nothing to do with your ex, which is a perfect way to keep your mind off things.

10. Rescheduling

Check out your schedule and reschedule — add time to go to your favorite museum, see a flick that the ex refused to see, take a walk, or plan a family trip. Making more time in your life for the things you love to do will cause your happiness meter to skyrocket.



11. Indulge Yourself

Shop until you drop! Spend the money that you were planning to spend on your ex’s holiday gift on yourself! Go crazy, and rock your new look for the New Year!

12. Find a New Hobby

Remember when you used to spend time making collages, reading books, or doing DIY projects? Get back to your roots and create a new hobby for yourself — artistic ventures will provide you with that old joyous feeling that can only come from making something with your own two hands.



