Kate Hudson Is Pregnant And NOT Getting Married

Baby fever has been hitting Tinseltown hard in the past few months. And the latest recruit to the knocked up bunch is everyone’s favorite rom-com queen Kate Hudson, who’s currently pregnant with her second child. She recently opened up to Graham Norton on his BBC chat show, and it sounds like the 31 year old would much rather have a baby daddy than a husband.

When asked about her relationship to Muse front man Matthew Bellamy, Hudson explains, “I don’t like putting that sort of pressure on it and I don’t feel it necessary to get married. I am 31, I already have one child, and have had one divorce, so it is not necessarily the golden ticket. I just want to be happy.” Hey, marriage isn’t for everyone!

This is quite a different tune from the one Natalie Portman has been singing ever since announcing her pregnancy. Unlike Kate, apparently for Natalie, a baby and marriage combo certainly are the golden ticket. We wish them both the best of luck as new mommies whether or not they decide to put a ring on it.

Photo: Christopher Peterson, BuzzFoto/FilmMagic