Kate Hudson Climbs A Ladder In Patterned Pants For New Ann Taylor Ads

Kate Hudson has revived her role as the face of Ann Taylor, and her new ads just came out. And we have to admit, while we’ve long admired Kate’s Cali-girl style, there’s something especially awesome about seeing her wear tailored, patterned pants while climbing a ladder in her chic at-home library.

The preppy brand is most well-regarded for its caché of sleek, professional-looking work attire, but now they’re aiming to show (via Kate) that their clothes can span from work to home; the ads show Hudson at home with her two little nephews, and include such aspirational phrases as, “We believe life is one part style, one part substance.” Which just begs the question: can’t style also be substantial?

The rest of the ads’ catch phrases try to toe the line between wise and inspirational and downright clever, asserting things like, “We’d love a driver, but we’re already quite driven,” and, “We’re well-read, and totally booked.”

The star looks great in the ads, and they seem to recall the old school glamour of women in the 1960s, who were just starting to work outside the home and trying to find that balance. “It’s a little bit about how I live and a lot about how women live every day,” Hudson told WWD. “As working moms, we’re all just figuring it out as we go, right? But if I were to offer my advice, I’d say, Try to be present. When you’re at your job, be 100 percent committed to it and do the very best you can. And when you go home at night, leave all the work behind and show up completely for your family. That’s the best part of your day, so really be there.”

