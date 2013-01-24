Kate Hudson is Designing an Ann Taylor Collection Based on Her Red Carpet Style

Add Kate Hudson to the list of celebrities-turned-fashion designers. The actress, who starred in Ann Taylor’s spring 2012 campaign, is continuing her work with the brand as the face of this year’s spring line, as well as a guest designer for a capsule collection to be released this summer.

If you’re nervous about Hudson’s design chops, don’t be: According to WWD, the line will be inspired by her sleek red carpet style. If you’ll recall Hudson at the Golden Globes a few weeks ago, she was one of the night’s standouts in an Alexander McQueen gown, so she definitely has the fashion résumé to bring to the table.

“Working with Ann Taylor has been a great creative experience, and there is a really wonderful connection,” Hudson told WWD. “Ann Taylor is great at creating iconic wardrobe staples and updating them season after season. I love that Lisa Axelson is designing clothes for real women.”

Look for Hudson’s red carpet-ready collection to hit Ann Taylor stores in May—just in time for warmer temperatures to complement her California-girl aesthetic.