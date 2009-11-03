Kate Gosselin: Interview with Natalie Morales

First, we just want to start off by saying that we may or may not know why Kate Gosselin is still famous. Maybe it’s because you and your ex-husband continuously make fools of yourselves on national television? Who really knows these days, but millions of people did decide to dress up as you on Halloween… and we’re pretty sure it’s not because they think you’re cool.

On another note: Your interview with Natalie Morales – why? What were you trying to prove here? A little less excuse-making and more action would be good at this point; we definitely have high hopes for all eight of your children. How about we make a deal? You stop subjecting yourself to ridicule and we’ll stop poking fun at you. Sound good?

Check out the footage from Kate’s interview with Natalie Morales here…