Kate, Drew And Malin Shined At The ‘Going The Distance Premiere,’ But Who Was The Brightest Star?

Kate Beckinsale, Drew Barrymore, Malin Akerman. Photos: Jason Merritt, Getty Images | Steve Granitz, Wire Image | Jason Merritt, Getty Images

Not to be catty, but sometimes it’s a bit of fun when someone seriously fails on the red carpet. Basically, it appeals to our mean inner 7th grader. No such luck at last night’s L.A. Premiere of Going The Distance, where the ladies taught a lesson in chic red carpet wear. Call it a consolation prize, but at least we still get to pick best dressed.

White was the word for Kate Beckinsale who is apparently taking a note out of the Demi Moore handbook on aging, which reads: do so backwards. Her playful ponytail is the perfect pairing with her Versace Resort 2011 leather shift with its fun and flirty ’60s vibe, she’s certainly channeling her mod Brit roots.

The lady of the night and star of the proverbial show and actual film, Drew Barrymore, was a vision in long, gold, strapless Malandrino from Resort 2010. The slit is just sexy enough and her accessories are utterly killer. The snake arm cuff, army-inspired belt and suede tan heels are all being added to my mental wish list. And that voluminous yet tousled Brigitte Bardot hair? Amazing.

Last but in no way least is the perfectly pretty Malin Akerman. The blond plays down her easy-to-acheive bombshell quotient with a sweet, strapless, abstract floral dress by mass retailer J.Crew, paired with grey platform heels. The corset detail is a definite draw, but we would have approved of a sleeker hairstyle.

The Grey Gardens actress with legit Hollywood history proves she has mastered the art of premiere dressing, so Drew scores the win. Who do you think went the style distance.